Haverhill Motorcyclist, 28, Dies Following Wednesday Night Crash in Methuen

A 28-year-old Haverhill man died Wednesday night when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Methuen.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara reports said emergency crews received a call at 8:26 p.m., Wednesday, about a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Lowell and Arnold streets. First responders found the, as-yet unidentified, motorcyclist suffering from severe injuries. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police investigation found the motorcycle, a 2009 Yamaha, was traveling eastbound on Lowell Street when it collided with a 2021 black Jeep Wrangler that was turning off Lowell Street and onto Arnold Street.

The driver of the Jeep, a 59-year-old Methuen man, remained on the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Methuen Police, assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...