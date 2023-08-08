State Police Charge Methuen Police Officer with Child Pornography

A 51-year-old Methuen police officer was charged Tuesday morning with child pornography.

Matthew Bistany was arrested at his home by the State Police Cyber Crimes Unit, with assistance from the State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, after State and Methuen Police used a search warrant.

“Upon learning of these allegations, Officer Matthew Bistany was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and any internal investigation that is to follow,” Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said, adding, “These allegations in no way reflect upon the character and reputation of the men and women of the Methuen Police Department who stand committed to protecting children and continue to serve with distinction.”

The investigation began earlier this year when the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting the upload of child pornography images to a specific computer address. Later investigation by the State Police Cyber Crimes Unit said they connected the upload of the child sexual assault material to Bistany.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel John Mawn Jr. said, “The Massachusetts State Police and our law enforcement partners like the Methuen Police Department stand committed to protecting children, who are among the most vulnerable members of society, from sexual abuse, which is what child pornography is.”

