Latest Tests of Mosquito Pools in Haverhill Show No Evidence of West Nile Virus

Although a mosquito in a Haverhill test pool recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus, state officials report subsequent tests at a variety of sites, off Primrose Street, show no presence of the disease.

Kimberly A. Foss, an entomologist at Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District, told city officials Thursday crews completed extra larviciding activities during the week.

“The supplemental trap went out on Monday night at St. James Cemetery and those extra mammal biting mosquitoes went for testing and were negative for (West Nile Virus). The trap at 500 Primrose was also negative,” she said in an email.

Haverhill is the only community in Essex County where the virus was detected.

