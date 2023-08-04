Haverhill Schools to Dedicate New Moody School Playground with Ceremony and Barbeque

A new handicapped-accessible playground at the William H. Moody School will be unveiled later this month with a public ribbon cutting, family activities and barbeque.

Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta, appearing this week on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program explains what prompted the overhaul at the pre-school.

“The playground wasn’t as accessible as we wanted it to be for kids that might have mobility issues. The Special Education Department got a grant and they have built a beautiful, accessible playground there,” she says.

The superintendent notes playground surfaces received special treatment, such as rubberized asphalt.

“It’s for little kids so things are low to the ground. There’s lots of handicapped-accessible apparatus so everybody can get everywhere,” she says.

Assistant Superintendent Michael J. Pfifferling says about $450,000 of a $526,000 grant awarded last year went to the playground. The remainder went to other special education projects as required under grant rules. He adds the playground is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The ribbon cutting ceremony takes place Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 5-6:30 p.m., at Moody School, 59 Margin St., Haverhill.

