North Andover Historical Society to Honor Wakeman for Roles in Land Preservation

Brad Wakeman is being honored by the North Andover Historical Society for his land preservation and other efforts.

Wakeman will receive the 2023 Lifetime Preservation Award, given each year to a North Andover resident who has shown exemplary commitment to the preservation of the town’s historic heritage and community spaces.

He has been active in land conservation and historic preservation for more than 30 years. In the 1990s, Wakeman volunteered on North Andover’s Open Space Committee and, in 2001, served as chair of Citizens for North Andover Preservation, which led the effort to pass the Community Preservation Act in North Andover. He also led efforts to protect Carter Hill, in collaboration with the Trust for Public Land—the first piece of open space in the Commonwealth protected with Community Preservation Act Funds, and Half Mile Hill, working with Robert Dale Stevens and the Trust for Public Land.

Wakeman will be honored at a reception Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6-8:30 p.m., at the Lanam Club in Andover. Tickets are $125 per person and include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds go toward supporting the North Andover Historical Society. Tickets may be purchased online at northandoverhistoricalsociety.org or by calling 978-686-4035.

