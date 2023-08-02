Haverhill Plans to Distribute $200,000 for Fresh Food for Pantries, Soup Kitchens

Haverhill is seeking applications from Haverhill-based food pantries, nonprofit meal providers and soup kitchens for a share of $200,000 in federal money set aside for fresh food.

The Fresh Food and Food Banks grant program is part of the city’s efforts to distribute federal American Rescue Plan Act money to low- and moderate-income residents. The program is aimed at mitigating rising food price increases caused by inflation since the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor James J. Fiorentini adds there is another advantage.

“Making fruits and vegetables more available at food pantries is especially important to combat rising diabetes rates among low-income people due to an over-reliance on pasta, potatoes and other carbs that are generally more plentiful and available,” the mayor says.

Eligible applicants include food banks, soup kitchens, faith-based organizations which serve free meals and organizations that distribute free meals and food supplies to the public, including school-aged children. Programs may also offer nutritional counseling, cooking and budgeting classes for constituents. Organizations must show that they serve low- and moderate-income households.

The city has already reached out directly to known providers such as All Saints Food Pantry, Common Ground, Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Open Hearts First Baptist, Sacred Hearts Parish, Salvation Army, Somebody Cares New England, Open Hand Pantry at Universalist Unitarian Church, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Food Pantry and West Congregational Church.

Others that believe they may eligible may apply online here. Those providing ancillary services to food programs, such as professional services or training, may apply as a subrecipient here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...