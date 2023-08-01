Haverhill Police Relay for Life Team Offers Limited Edition Cancer Awareness Patches to Donors

The Haverhill Police Department is again participating in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, beginning Friday, and offering one-of-a-kind, limited edition cancer awareness patches to donors.

Patches are available for a $10 donation to the American Cancer Society. They are available at the dispatch center of the Haverhill Police Department, 40 Bailey Boulevard, until Friday or anytime during the event. Cash or Venmo donations are available.

Those unable to make it to the station may email [email protected] and arrangements will be made to supply a patch.

Relay for Life takes place beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, through1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at the track at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill.

Haverhill Police will have a team of personnel walking the track for the duration of the event. The event is open to the public.

