Salem Animal Rescue League Plans 19th Annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament

The Salem Animal Rescue League is having its 19th Annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament in about two weeks.

Registration includes 18 holes of golf, cart, driving range, hot dogs, 10 raffle tickets, one square for the wine and spirits board, on-course contests, golfer gift and golf balls, lunch and beverage ticket.

The tournament takes place Monday, Aug, 14, with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m., at Windham Country Club, Entry is $175 per golfer and the registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 7. Registration takes place online here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...