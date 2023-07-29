District Attorney Identifies Train Death Victim as 85-Year-Old Andover Resident

An 85-year-old has been identified as the person who was struck and killed Thursday afternoon by a northbound Amtrak Downeaster train passing through Andover.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Friday Zhongli Zhang of Railroad Street, Andover, was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders were notified about 4:30 p.m. that a person had been struck near 10 Railroad St., near the intersection of Railroad and Essex streets.

Investigators report Zhang, traveling on foot, had apparently waited for a southbound train to pass before being struck by the northbound train that passed immediately after the southbound train cleared the intersection.

Tucker’s office said an initial analysis suggests the crossing lights and gates appeared to be working for both trains and still in the downward position when Zhang was struck.

The incident remains under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit, Amtrak Police, MBTA Transit Police and Andover Police Department.

