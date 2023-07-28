Person Dies After Being Struck by Train in Andover Thursday

A person was struck and killed by a train in Andover Thursday afternoon.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said first responders were notified about 4:30 p.m. that a person had been struck near 10 Railroad St., near the intersection of Railroad and Essex streets.

Upon further investigation, they learned the person, traveling on foot, had apparently waited for a southbound train to pass before being struck by a northbound Amtrak Downeaster train that was passing through Andover immediately after the southbound train cleared the intersection.

The crossing lights and gates appeared to be working for both trains and still in the downward position when the person was struck.

The victim’s identity was withheld.

The incident is being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit, Amtrak Police, MBTA Transit Police and Andover Police Department.

