Children’s Book Discussion Features ‘The Last Mapmaker’ Aug. 2 and 24

Buttonwoods Museum and Haverhill Public Library offer a Children’s Book Discussion with free copies of the “The Last Mapmaker” provided those registered.

The special book club, geared to children ages 8-12, features the reading of the first chapter of “The Last Mapmaker” by Christina Soontornvat followed by activities about the book, snacks and games.

The program takes place Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 2-3 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. There will be a second discussion Thursday, Aug. 24, to talk about the rest of the book and take part in games and activities about the book.

Register online here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...