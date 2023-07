Haverhill water service to about 27 Bradford homes is expected to be restored this morning after a water main break took place late yesterday afternoon.

Shawn Regan, spokesperson for Mayor James J. Fiorentini, said the Public Works Department reports the break took place on Chadwick Road between Hoyt Road and Kingsbury Avenue.

Residents were to be updated by city robocalls this morning.

