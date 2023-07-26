Second Green Goddess Invitational Golf Tournament to Support Patriots Helping Vets, Seeks Sponsors

The second annual Green Goddess Invitational golf tournament, which takes place in September, seeks sponsors for the event that “promotes, celebrates and assists women operating in the traditional male-dominated fields of retail cannabis and golf.”

This year, the tournament benefits Patriots Helping Vets, a Massachusetts nonprofit helping veterans heal through horticultural therapy and advocates for veterans’ rights to cultivate medicinal plants.

“This is more than a tournament. This is a movement about women, by women and for women,” said organizer Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem Haverhill.

Sponsorships ranging from $2,500 to $6,500 are available. Pineau adds sponsors will be supporting the tournament’s three main components—women playing and learning golf, supporting Patriots Helping Vets and supporting women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

The Green Goddess Tournament takes place Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill. It will feature golf skill clinics with WPGA professional Catherine McPherson and the Renaissance pro staff. There will also be yoga, spa treatments, reiki, collective art and painting projects, cannabis education workshops with guest speakers, live music and a flower send-off.

Those interested are asked to contact Angela Moreno at [email protected].

