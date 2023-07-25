Haverhill Discovery Club Students to Present ‘Into the Woods Jr.’ Aug. 2-3

“Into the Woods Jr,” a musical fairytale about wishes and the choices people make, is to be presented by summer students early next month

The play is the result of a four-week intensive summer camp sponsored by the Haverhill Discovery Club. It is a new take on Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s mixed fairytale with such favorite characters as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the witch.

The play takes place Wednesday, Aug. 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 3, 2:30 and 5 p.m., at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School, 150 Boardman St., Haverhill.

Tickets are $10 each, or $8 for students and seniors. There is also an option to purchase a VIP—or “Very Important Poet”—membership which comes with extras such as complementary tickets and discounts at the concession stand. There’s more at jgwdrama.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...