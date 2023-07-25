Haverhill and Methuen Police Offer National Night Out Next Tuesday

The Haverhill and Methuen Police Departments are taking part in the 40th anniversary National Night Out, a community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships, a week from today.

In Haverhill, the free night out typically features hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream; games, entertainment; community tables; and displays of police equipment. It takes place Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Swasey Field, on Blaisdell Street. Community organizations wishing to participate are advised to call Officer Adam Durkee at 978-373-1212, ext., 1565 or email [email protected].

Methuen’s event is comprised of a series of registered block parties, also on Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m. Those wishing to host a block party may call Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711.

