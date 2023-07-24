Man, 83, and Woman, 84, Receive Injuries After Car Crash at Groveland Assisted Living Complex

Three people, including two in their 80s, were injured Monday morning at Nichols Village in Groveland as a result of a car crash into the building.

Fire Chief Robert Valentine said a Lexus RX350, driven by an 83-year-old man, struck—what the chief called—an assisted living building at 10:38 a.m. at 1 Nichols Way. First responders were alerted by 9-1-1 emergency telephone calls.

The 83-year-old driver and an 84-year-old woman resident were taken by Trinity EMS to a local hospital. Another resident was treated on scene.

Groveland Police officers assisted firefighters in extricating the driver from the Lexus.

West Newbury, Georgetown and Merrimac Fire Departments provided mutual aid. The Fire District 5 Technical Rescue Team is also working with the Groveland building inspector to stabilize the building and allow removal of the car.

National Grid also is on scene to ensure gas lines are not compromised.

