Haverhill Clubhouse Plans Golf Tournament and Fundraiser to Benefit Disabled Adults

The Haverhill Clubhouse for disabled adults is having its first ever golf tournament in two weeks with activities for both registered golfers and others and a variety of raffle contests from donors such as the Boston Red Sox.

Money raised supports the Clubhouse’s Wellness Initiative program, member training, social programming and member trips and wish list items.

The tournament, limited to 36 golfers, takes place Friday, Aug. 4, from 1-3:30 p.m., at Murphy’s Garrison Golf Course, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Participation is $25 per golfer in teams of four. The closest to the pin contest is open to registered golfers only. But putting, chipping and driving contests are open to anyone at $3 for every three-ball effort. There are also other activities, including prize drawings, for visitors throughout the event.

Event Chairman Brian T. Petrie is also asking for donations of gift certificates and new clothing.

Those interested may drop off checks to Julia Morison, program director, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at Haverhill Clubhouse, 100 Locust St., Haverhill. Checks should be payable to Vinfen/Haverhill Clubhouse.

The Haverhill Clubhouse has been providing services for disabled adults from Haverhill and surrounding communities since 1987.

