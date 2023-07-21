Buttonwoods Museum Hosts Outdoor Children’s Display, ‘It’s OK to be Different’

WHAV News Staff By |

“It’s OK to be Different” by Sharon Purtill and illustrator Saha Sujata.

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum is hosting a free storywalk on its lawn called “It’s OK to be Different.”

Panels from the children’s picture book about diversity and kindness by Sharon Purtill and illustrator Saha Sujata are geared to children ages 2-6 years old and presented in both in English and Spanish. No appointment is necessary and those interested may visit at any day or time on the museum’s lawn at 240 Water St., Haverhill, overlooking the Merrimack River.

There is a parking lot and a shaded table available for those who wish to bring lunch.

Comments are closed.