Buttonwoods Museum Hosts Outdoor Children’s Display, ‘It’s OK to be Different’

Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum is hosting a free storywalk on its lawn called “It’s OK to be Different.”

Panels from the children’s picture book about diversity and kindness by Sharon Purtill and illustrator Saha Sujata are geared to children ages 2-6 years old and presented in both in English and Spanish. No appointment is necessary and those interested may visit at any day or time on the museum’s lawn at 240 Water St., Haverhill, overlooking the Merrimack River.

There is a parking lot and a shaded table available for those who wish to bring lunch.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...