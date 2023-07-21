36th Annual Feaster Five Road Race to Support Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Fund

This year’s 36th Annual Feaster Five Road Race, a Thanksgiving Day tradition, is supporting the Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Fund in honor of the five-year-old struck and killed in May while crossing with her family in Elm Square, Andover.

She was in the Springboard to Kindergarten program at SHED school in Andover. The scholarship fund at Andover-based SHED Children’s Campus will be used to fund enrollment to the school’s “curiosity-based” education for those who can’t afford it, including pre-K, kindergarten, and school-aged programs.

“We spend a lot of time talking about family, fitness and fun when it comes to the Feaster Five Road Race,” said Tom Licciardello, founder of the Feaster Five. “With the support of Sidney’s family, who have long been a part of the Feaster Five family, we want to keep Sidney and her beautiful spirit at the front of our minds.”

Registration is open for the Feaster Five Road Race and elements to recognize Sidney Olson will be incorporated into the event. The Olson/Ellis family has long participated in the Feaster Five and MaryBeth Ellis, Sidney’s mother, is a decorated triathlete and a coach with the Merrimack Valley Striders.

“The Feaster Five is a celebration of community, family and giving—and is a special day for our family every year,” said Ellis, co-founder of the Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Fund and World Champion Long-Distance Triathlete. “We couldn’t think of a more perfect way to celebrate the spirit of our daughter Sidney and to support our mission of creating communities where every child can reach their full potential with access to safe streets, early education and kids running programs.”

Along with Sidney’s Rainbow Fund, proceeds from Feaster Five will support the Merrimack Valley Striders’ High School Scholarship fund, the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Bellesini Academy and Groundwork Lawrence.

The Thanksgiving Day family-friendly race offers a 5K or 5 Mile route option, with all finishers receiving a Table Talk Apple Pie at the end of the race. Early registration starts at $35 for the month of July and includes a guarantee to receive the high quality, long-sleeved race t-shirt.

The race is Nov. 23, in downtown Andover, with a three-day race expo beginning Nov. 20 at the Merrimack Valley YMCA. There’s more at feasterfive.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...