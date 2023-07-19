Plaistow Seeks Public Feedback on Main Street Traffic ‘Calming Improvements’

Plaistow, N.H., is seeking public input for, what are termed, traffic “calming improvements” along Main Street.

The Federal Highway Administration explains the purpose of traffic calming is to “support the livability and vitality of residential and commercial areas through improvements in non-motorist safety, mobility and comfort.” The first efforts in this regard took place in 2011 when the Rockingham Planning Commission, on behalf of the town, conducted a study for Main Street, also known as Route 121A. It recommended a traffic calming program along the street, from the library and Bittersweet Drive north to Dunston Avenue.

In 2021, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation conducted the first online survey, gathering views on discouraging heavy vehicles cutting through and improving mobility for non-motorized travel.

A new online survey seeks resident additional input by Friday, Aug. 11. The survey may be found here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...