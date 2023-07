Haverhill’s Calvary Baptist Church is offering outreach meals for those in need on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Meals are available to residents of Haverhill and surrounding communities on the second and fourth Saturdays, including this Saturday, July 22, from 3-4 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, 13 Ashland St., Haverhill.

Those with questions may call the church at 978-373-6466.

