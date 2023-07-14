Lee and Delmare Join Groveland Council on Aging as Director, Outreach Coordinator

The Groveland Council on Aging has new leadership following the recent appointments of Alyssa Lee as director and Janet Delmare as outreach coordinator.

Lee has nearly 20 years of leadership experience in nonprofit organizations. She said she is excited to bring her knowledge of human resources, leadership and advocacy for seniors to Groveland.

“It’s an honor to be entrusted with such a vital role, and I am committed to fostering a welcoming, inclusive and vibrant environment where older adults can thrive,” she said.

Delmare came to Groveland with a variety of experience working with seniors, more recently serving as the outreach coordinator for Newbury.

Lee is available Mondays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Fridays 8 a.m.-noon, while Delmare is available Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...