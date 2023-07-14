Haverhill Public Library Features Exhibit by Painter Hammontree

Haverhill Public Library is hosting an art exhibit by painter Don Hammontree through the end of August.

Hammontree paints everyday scenes from around the world and is also a photographer and songwriter and has recorded three solo albums, as well as work with the bands 6 Feet Over, Bad Fogelberg and Why England Slept.

“My paintings capture everyday moments among the unique scenery of different world street views, from here in Boston all the way to Morocco, with color, detail and expression through the mediums of acrylics and ink on canvas. Architecture and older automobiles are often my preferred subject matter.”

Now of Salem, he hails from Central Illinois, but has called Massachusetts home for almost 25 years.

The exhibit may be seen during regular library hours, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m., on the second floor of the library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

