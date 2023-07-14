Buttonwoods Museum Offers Free Tours of Bradford Common and Elmwood Cemetery

Kimball Tavern. (Photograph by John Phelan. Creative Commons.)

Buttonwoods Museum is again offering free guided tours with Historic Bradford Center and Elmwood Cemetery coming up next.

The Historic Bradford Center Tour, including Kimball Tavern, takes place Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m., on Bradford Common across from the Church. Cathy Petersen serves as tour guide. No registration is required.

A tour of Elmwood Cemetery takes place Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m., at the cemetery entrance, 96 Salem St., Haverhill. To register, email [email protected] or call 978-374-4626.

