Buttonwoods Museum Offers Free Tours of Bradford Common and Elmwood Cemetery

Buttonwoods Museum is again offering free guided tours with Historic Bradford Center and Elmwood Cemetery coming up next.

The Historic Bradford Center Tour, including Kimball Tavern, takes place Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m., on Bradford Common across from the Church. Cathy Petersen serves as tour guide. No registration is required.

A tour of Elmwood Cemetery takes place Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m., at the cemetery entrance, 96 Salem St., Haverhill. To register, email [email protected] or call 978-374-4626.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...