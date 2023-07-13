‘Teenagers from Outer Space’ on North Andover’s Big Screen Tonight

The North Andover Historical Society kicks off its Sci-fi in July summer film fest tonight with the screening of the 1959 feature “Teenagers from Outer Space.”

The campy series of three films include ray guns, robots and flying saucers and are presented in partnership with North Andover CAM. “Phantom From Space, from 1953; and “First Spaceship on Venus,”1960, follow in the series.

Films are shown Thursdays, July 13, 20 and 27, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Worden Theater at The Stevens Center on the Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave., North Andover. The Worden Theater is a 68-seat black-box theater with a large screen and professional movie theater sound. If features one of the world’s largest solar-powered sub-woofers.

No food or drink is allowed in the Worden Theater, but there will be a 15-minute intermission and snacks available for purchase during the intermission. Tickets are $8 for non-members. Members receive $3 off with a recently emailed promocode. Tickets are available at northandoverhistoricalsociety.org.

