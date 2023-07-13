Northern Essex Community College Names Arey as Next Dean of Students; Begins Aug. 2

Jason Arey joins Northern Essex Community College early next month as the new dean of students.

Arey has nearly two decades of experience in higher education, including five years as dean of students at York Community College in Wells, Maine; two years as associate vice president of student affairs at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H.; and 11 years as associate/assistant director of residential life at the University of Southern Maine. He most recently worked as the employee relations manager for South Portland, Maine.

“Helping college students achieve their individual academic goals is both professionally challenging and rewarding,” Arey says in a statement. “I think the dean of students position is unique because you wear so many hats. You are a counselor, advocate, cheerleader, disciplinarian, educator and coach. My job is to create an atmosphere where all students feel welcomed, included, and supported so they can pursue their individual academic goals.”

The College reports Arey was chosen from a pool of dozens of qualified candidates. He begins his new role Aug. 2.

College Provost Paul Beaudin says Arey’s experience helping students balance life on, and off, campus will make him an asset to Northern Essex students. “His respect for students and the transformative role that community colleges have to play in the lives of students impressed the search committee very much,” he adds.

Arey holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of New Hampshire and a Master of Science in Adult and Higher Education from the University of Southern Maine.

The dean of students oversees a variety of student support services in the areas of Counseling and Psychological Services, Compliance, Veterans and Military Services, Student Life, Center for Accessibility Resources and Services, Community Standards, Student Government Association and the Care and Concern Outreach Team, including student conduct and student wellness initiatives. The dean is also responsible for oversight and development of extracurricular and student retention activities at the college.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...