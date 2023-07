Neighborhood input is being solicited as the city prepares to shape the future of Haverhill’s 12th Avenue Park and McNamara’s Field.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini presides over the meeting Tuesday, July 18, from 5-6 p.m., at 25 12th Ave., Haverhill.

Earlier this year, Haverhill included $525,000 in park and recreation upgrades in its plans for spending $37.5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The money was designated for Union Park, Moody School Field and Harry McNamara Playground.

