Not Just for Seniors, Groveland Council on Aging Plans Gatherings, Games and Activities This Summer

The Groveland Council on Aging is offering summer events and programs for both seniors and the larger community.

Council on Aging Director Alyssa Lee said activities begin Thursday, July 13, with a gathering hosted by the Friends of the Council on Aging, providing an opportunity to connect with people, share ideas and “create a positive impact on the community” while supporting older adults. The meeting takes place at 3 p.m., in the Town Hall Center Meeting Room, 183 Main St. Groveland residency is not required. The Friends is a nonprofit organization that helps provide financial support for programs and events.

Next Tuesday, July 18, is Senior CharlieCard Day where residents 65 and older are eligible for reduced MBTA fares when they sign. The Senior CharlieCard is valid for eight years and fare rates are reduced up to 50%. The card may also be used to purchase reduced monthly passes for the ferry, commuter rail and the express bus. The program, sponsored by state Sen. Bruce Tarr’s office and the state Department of Transportation. takes place at 10:30 a.m., at Town Hall. Seniors should bring a copy of state identification, valid driver’s license or passport.

Free ping pong and cornhole games for seniors and residents of Groveland and surrounding communities take place Thursdays, July 20, and Aug. 24, beginning at 10 a.m., under the tent at Town Hall.

Singer Ruth Harcovitz performs, “The Sound of Music in Songs and Stories,” Thursday, Aug. 17, 12:30 p.m. at the Town Hall Center Meeting Room. Lunch follows under the tent at Town Hall. The show is free and tickets for lunch are $8 each. To reserve a spot, call the Groveland Council on Aging at 978-372-1101 by Monday, Aug. 14.

