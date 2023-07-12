Duston-Dustin Garrison House Association Elects Morrow as President; Plans Upcoming Tours

Josiah E. Morrow, descendant of Haverhill founder Joseph Peaslee, was elected president of the Duston-Dustin Garrison House Association at the association’s recent annual meeting.

The association, based in Haverhill, owns and operates the 1697-era Duston Garrison House, 665 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill, built by Thomas Duston, husband of Hannah Emerson Duston. It is one of Haverhill’s seven cultural treasures and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Morrow succeeds Diane Dustin Itasaka, a local Realtor who remains a member of the board of directors. Also elected were directors Jon Dustin, vice president; David Jellison, clerk; Craig Richardson, Harry Gray III and Ronald Dustin. Other serving directors are David A. Dustin and Thomas Spitalere.

Morrow, a downtown parking commissioner for Haverhill, previously served as president of the former League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill and is currently clerk of session at the First Presbyterian Church of Haverhill. In 2022, he was elected president of the Duston-Dustin Family Association of Concord, NH, which founded the Duston-Dustin Garrison House Association upon acquiring the fire-damaged landmark in 1945.

The Garrison House is open to tours Saturdays, July 22, Aug. 19, Sept. 23 and Oct. 21, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Garrison will also host its third annual “muster,”—an exhibition of historic militia—Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The muster features Benjamin Church’s Company (from 1675) and the Acton Minutemen (from 1775), as well as various colonial craftspersons and townsfolk.

