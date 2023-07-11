Thompson Comes to Haverhill Public Schools Next Month as Director of Nursing

Nancy Thompson becomes Haverhill Public Schools’ director of nursing beginning next month.

Thompson comes to Haverhill from Phillips Academy, Exeter, N.H., where she was also director of nursing and The Wellness Center. She was responsible for direct care of students and care coordination with professionals in other disciplines, families and the community.

Thompson was also responsible for oversight and staffing 24/7 during school. She was also responsible for testing students and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, oversight of budgets around clinical supplies and student medication and served a member of the Crisis Team.

She received her bachelor’s from Boston College and is working on her Master of Science in Nursing through Simmons College.

