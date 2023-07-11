Methuen Police’s Citizens Police Academy Awards CPR Cards, Firearm Safety Certificates to 15

Fifteen Methuen residents graduated at the end of last month from the Methuen Police Department’s 2023 Citizens Police Academy.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara residents graduated from the Citizens Police Academy with CPR cards and firearm safety certificates thanks to just some of the lessons they learned during the12-week course covering all aspects of law enforcement.

“We believe that the academy helps increase our transparency, and helps to familiarize Methuen residents with everything we do to serve our community,” McNamara said.

Classes took place each Wednesday night from April 5 to June 21, with participants introduced to patrol operations, detectives, regional SWAT team and topics as varied as communications, substance use disorder, arrest procedures and the legal differences between felonies and misdemeanors.

Participants were able to see K-9 demonstrations while learning about K-9 units, use radar to track the speed of vehicles, visit a mock crime scene, observe a Taser demonstration while learning about police use of force and experience a “shoot or don’t shoot” drill meant to train police on proper use of firearms. Certified firearms instructor Barry Mills provided equipment for the drill.

