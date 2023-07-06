Updated: Tattersall Farm Plans Night of Stargazing, Led by Mike McDougal, July 14

A night of guided stargazing is set for the end of next week at Haverhill’s Tattersall Farm.

Mike McDougal, a local amateur astronomer and member of the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club, will have telescopes set up to look through and share views of nebulae, galaxies, star clusters and planets.

Stargazing takes place Friday, July 14, from 8:30-10:30 p.m., at Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, Haverhill. Those attending are advised to follow the red glow sticks from the parking lot to the observing area and not to use flashlights or flash photography when approaching the telescopes so as to preserve guests’ night vision. The use of insect repellent is suggested.

Any updates will be posted on Tattersall Farm’s Facebook page.

