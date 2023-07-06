Seven Whittier Tech Students Win Gold Medals at National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference

Students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School took home top medals during the recent the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch said seven Whittier Tech students competed at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, June 19-23. The competing team consisted of juniors Nathaniel Shramko of Groveland; Caden Roberge and Owen Brannelly, both of Amesbury; Gabriella Ortiz of Haverhill; Katherine Rocco of Newburyport; and seniors Royal Almonte and Amely Hussien, both of Haverhill.

“All of our students who attended the SkillsUSA National Conference last week demonstrated their professionalism, determination, comradery and intelligence,” said Lynch.

Whittier’s seven competing students each won gold medals in their respective area.

Shramko won a gold medal in Electronics Technology and was awarded electronics tools from a sponsor, Knipex. Brannelly, Ortiz and Rocco, who organized Whittier Tech’s Credit for Life event in May, won gold medals in the Career Pathways Showcase for Design and Visual Communication. Almonte, Hussein and Roberge created an educational board game that reinforces the SkillsUSA Framework and explores the career and technical programs most commonly found in Career Technical Education schools. They each won a gold medal in the Career Pathways Showcase for Business, Management and Technology.

Other students attending the conference to support their peers were first-year students Adrian Angeloni of Rowley, Kaitlyn Leary of Haverhill, sophomore Natalie Delano,of Haverhill and senior Jaidyn Craig of Haverhill. Angeloni, Leary and Delano were all National Voting Delegates. Delano is also a Massachusetts state officer elect. Craig attended the conference as the outgoing Massachusetts SkillsUSA president.

Students were accompanied by Whittier Tech Electronics Instructor Bob Beaton, Advanced Manufacturing instructor Bruce Boisselle, SkillsUSA Advisor and Allied Health instructor Jane Moskevitz, Vocational Coordinator Paul Moskevitz, English Instructor Katie Staunton and Allied Health instructor Dr. Beverly Stickles.

