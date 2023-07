Female Pirates Around the World is the subject of a free talk by author Carol Busby tonight.

Busby, author of “Sailing Against the Tide,” covers not only Anne Bonny and her fellow Caribbean pirate Mary Read, but also Grace O’Malley in Ireland, Zheng Yi Sao in China and Rachel Wall in Boston and New Hampshire.

The presentation takes place tonight, July 6, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Registration takes place online at haverhillpl.org.

