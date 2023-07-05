Tamberino Takes Papers for Haverhill Mayoral Run; Sullivan Seeks Ward 2 School Seat

There are now seven candidates for Haverhill mayor and the entrant of an incumbent School Committee ensures more change is coming the city’s educational body.

Melanie Tamberino took nomination papers late last week from the Haverhill City Clerk’s office, joining six others who similarly expressed interest in succeeding Mayor James J. Fiorentini next January. Tamberino previously took out papers for the same post in 2019, but withdrew from the race. Others in the contest, alphabetically, are City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, Debra Campanile, retired Patrolman Guy E. Cooper, George Eleftheriou, former Assistant Harbormaster Timothy Slavit and School Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr.

It remains to be seen how many of the mayoral contenders will return completed nomination papers with at least 50 valid signatures by the Friday, July 21 deadline.

Incumbent School Committee member Gail M. Sullivan also took out nomination papers for a run for the Ward 2 School Committee. Sullivan and her colleague, School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais are both seeking the post in the absence of any at-large seats.

There will be no election of at-large School Committee members this year as those elected to four-year terms in 2021— Paul A. Magliocchetti, Maura L. Ryan-Ciardiello and Richard J. Rosa—are permitted to complete their terms of office at large.

In other local election news, Cooper plans his campaign kickoff with a reception and fundraiser Thursday, July 13, beginning at 6 p.m., at Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St., Haverhill. Cooper welcomes supporters, volunteers and donors. There will be light appetizers and a cash bar.

Ward 1 City Council candidate Ralph T. Basiliere was elected two weeks ago to the Haverhill Inner City Boxing & Youth Development board of directors. He attended his first meeting last week.

Campaign (Names are listed alphabetically under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Campanile, Debra Cooper, Guy E. Eleftheriou, George Tamberino, Melanie Slavit, Timothy Wood, Scott W. Jr. City Council-At Large Jordan, Timothy J. LePage, Colin F. Michitson, John A. Simmons, Fred A. Sullivan, Thomas J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander City Council Ward 2 Costa, Stephen J. Garcia-King, Carmen Hobbs Everett, Katrina City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan City Council Ward 4 Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. Lambert, Craig City Council Ward 5 Morales, Michael Toohey, Shaun P. City Council Ward 6 Aguilo, Oliver McGonagle, Michael S. City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 School Committee Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni Sullivan, Gail M. School Committee Ward 3 Dilonex, Liliana School Committee Ward 4 Simmons, Fred A. Thomas, Courtney School Committee Ward 5 Hickey, Lynette Story, Jill School Committee Ward 6 Collins, Yonnie Pfeil, Chad School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas * No election in 2023

