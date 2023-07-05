Pizarro, Haverhill High School 2020 Grad, Part of U.S. Navy Submarine Strategic Deterrence Force

Special thanks to Ensign Rebecca Ives, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Petty Officer 2nd Class Xzayvier Pizarro, a Haverhill native, is one of the submariners that make up 10% of the U.S. Navy’s personnel and continues a 123-year tradition of service under the sea.

Pizarro’s role with other sailors is to play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions—strategic deterrence. As a member of the submarine force, Pizarro is part of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in defense of America and its allies.

“This world is mostly water and the Navy covers a lot in terms of protecting our country,” says Pizarro. “Whether it’s surface fleet or submarines, we are a constant presence to defend the U.S. against adversaries.”

Pizarro graduated from Haverhill High School in 2020, joined the Navy and today serves as a logistics specialist aboard USS Indiana.

“Serving in the Navy is a sense of pride,” says Pizarro. “I was the first in my family to ever graduate high school. I had a single mother who raised three boys. She taught me there is so much more of the world to see. By being in the Navy, I’m showing my two younger siblings there is more out there.”

Pizarro adds, “I learned in Haverhill to seek out opportunities and not take anything for granted,” he said. “The Navy has given me so many opportunities and I never want to take any of them for granted.”

Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

