Greater Haverhill Arts Association Summer Member Exhibit Open Through Aug. 25

Members of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association are participating in a Summer Member Exhibit.

Individual artists may exhibit up to two original wall hung works or two non-fragile three-dimensional works.

The Summer Member Exhibit takes place through Friday, Aug. 25, during regular hours at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Newbury.

