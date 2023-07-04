Greater Haverhill Arts Association Summer Member Exhibit Open Through Aug. 25

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.
Members of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association are participating in a Summer Member Exhibit.
Individual artists may exhibit up to two original wall hung works or two non-fragile three-dimensional works.
The Summer Member Exhibit takes place through Friday, Aug. 25, during regular hours at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Newbury.
