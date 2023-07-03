‘Tuna in July’ Drive Seeks 1,000 Cans for Veterans, Families in Need

Haverhill’s 411 Cares is having a “Tuna in July” drive to collect 1,000 cans of tuna fish for Haverhill veterans and families in need.

Donations of tuna, in water only, are being accepted at any of the three Haverhill Bank city locations, Battle Grounds Coffee Co., Stem and EZ-Mart in Lafayette Square. Porch drop-offs are also accepted at 77 Longview St., 285 North Broadway and 179 Rosemont St., all in Haverhill.

