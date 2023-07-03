Teen, Alleged to Have Shot at Groveland Couple with Pellet Gun, Faces Charges

A 16-year-old, accused of shooting pellets at pedestrians in Groveland, is expected to be arraigned in the near future at Lawrence Juvenile Court

Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said Friday the teen, unnamed because of his age, will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The charges came after Groveland Police were dispatched Saturday, June 17, at 8:19 p.m., to Main Street and Elm Park for a report of someone allegedly shooting pellets at pedestrians.

Police said a caller reported that while out walking with his wife, he saw a red Honda Civic with four people inside. One of the passengers, who wore a mas hung out the window and pointed what appeared to be a pellet gun and began shooting at him and his wife. The man told police his jacket and his wife’s umbrella were struck, but no injuries were reported.

The chief said Detective Adam Sanborn discovered the teen’s identity during his investigation which involved collaboration with the Haverhill Police Department. Sanborn reported the juvenile used a “splatter ball gun,” which shoots gel balls, pellets or beads. Groveland Police said they believe the incident is related to a social media trend.

