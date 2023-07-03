Current Haverhill Basiliere Bridge Restrictions In Place Until Repair; Unrelated to Replacement

Lane restrictions on the Pfc. Ralph T. Basiliere Bridge in Haverhill were ordered after a recent safety inspection and are unrelated to the planned replacement of the crossing between Haverhill and Bradford.

State Transportation officials told WHAV Friday the timing of the recent work is coincidental.

“The current barricades and re-striping were installed after a hands-on inspection of the bridge over the shared use path identified a portion of the bridge that needed to be restricted,” said John Goggin at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

WHAV first reported plans for bridge restrictions May 23, but the state did not make clear at the time whether work is related to a new safety concern or a permanent constraint to remain until the structure is replaced. A date for conclusion of repairs has not yet been set.

“MassDOT is currently developing plans to support the bridge from the path and remove the barriers,” Friday’s statement said.

Residents attending a forum in March learned no part of the 1925-era bridge is salvageable. Nathanial Cabral-Curtis, who is overseeing public involvement, said that while it was clear when studies began in 2018 the existing deck and arches could not be saved, there was at least hope the foundation could be reused to support new piers.

“We realized, no, we can’t save any part of it,” he said, explaining even the foundation of the existing bridge is not capable of holding the new bridge.

The $150 million replacement crossing of the Merrimack River is expected to begin in 2025 and be completed by 2027. Officials reiterated, “The permanent bridge project is in the design phase, and is scheduled to be advertised in Fall of 2024.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...