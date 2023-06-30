MeVa Transit Launches Free, Seasonal Beach Bus Saturday From Lawrence to Salisbury

MeVa Transit, the former Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, brings back its summer “Beach Bus” tomorrow with a fiesta and small beach-themed giveaways for riders.

The Route 23 bus, running between Lawrence and Salisbury, leaves Saturday, July 1, at 9:15 and 11:15 a.m., from the Sen. Patricia McGovern Transportation Center, Merrimack Street in Lawrence. Buses stop at the John Joseph Buckley Transportation Center, Common Street in Lawrence and Jackson and Swan Street in Methuen before advancing to Salisbury Beach. Return trips take place at 3 and 5 p.m. The route will run every Saturday throughout the summer, beginning at McGovern Garage.

MeVa Chief Communications Officer Niorka Mendez said “not only does the bus route allow beachgoers to leave the stress of traffic and parking behind them, it is also an equity issue,” explaining, “Even though Massachusetts has a beautiful coastline, beach access has not always been available to all communities such as Lawrence with higher concentrations of minority and lower income residents.”

Buses are air conditioned and there is free parking at the McGovern Garage.

In addition, the Route 17 bus provides direct hourly service Monday through Saturday between Salisbury Beach, Amesbury and Haverhill. Bus rides along all routes have been free since March of 2022.

