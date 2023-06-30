Haverhill to Borrow Nearly $1 Million to Pay For Added Intersection Costs Near The Beck Mixed-Use Project

The Haverhill City Council this week approved borrowing $900,000 to pay for traffic improvements and infrastructure upgrades near the Joseph C. Comeau Bridge near the site of Procopio Companies’ 290-unit housing and commercial riverfront project known as The Beck.

Addressing the Council, Andrew K. Herlihy, division director of Community Development, said money is needed because a delay in putting the project out to bid resulted in an increase in costs.

“This is what inflation looks like. We have a grant for roadway improvements to accommodate the intersections in Bradford by the Comeau Bridge. We have $1.7 million to spend over there, but the low bid was $2.4 million,” he explained.

As WHAV reported during November of 2020, Haverhill was awarded a $1.95 million state MassWorks grant to redesign of the intersection of South Elm Street, Blossom Street, Laurel Avenue and Railroad Avenue near the Comeau Bridge.

Haverhill city councilors agreed to permit the Procopio’s proposal because of the planned realignment and signalization of adjacent streets. The complex includes two five-story buildings at the site of the former Ornsteen Heel Factory and a 3.2-acre public park adjacent to the Comeau Bridge and the former Skateland and abandoned gas station.

Herlihy said the delay in seeking bids was caused by the need to work out details with the MBTA regarding its plans to replace the 1908 railroad bridge over South Elm Street which must coincide with the city’s project. He added the $2.4 million bid, by J. Tropeano Company, was the low bid, but expires at the end of the month and putting the project out to bid again would undoubtedly cost even more.

Herlihy added the money would likely not be needed until fiscal year 2025, giving the city time to work with the Merrimack Valley Transit to find grants or other funding possibilities to cover the added cost.

Councilors supported the request by a unanimous 9-0 vote.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...