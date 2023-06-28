Plaistow, N.H., Officials Credit New Equipment for Rescue of Man Trapped Under Lift

A man received, what were described as, minor injuries Monday morning after being trapped between a scissor lift and concrete floor at a Plaistow, N.H. business.

Plaistow Fire/Rescue, EMS and Police dispatched just before 9 a.m., to 5 Plaistow Road after receiving emergency 9-1-1 calls. Plaistow Engine 1 arrived within two minutes the crew found a man trapped face down between a mounted scissor lift and the concrete floor.

Firefighters said the weight of the lift was compressing his lower back with only his legs being outside of the lift, but he was awake and communicating. Crews used hydraulic tools to lift the device off the man, who was not identified, and he was freed within four minutes of arrival by firefighters, paramedics and EMS.

The man was taken to a trauma center for further evaluation.

Officials said on social media the successful rescue could not have happened without equipment that was only recently approved and purchased.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...