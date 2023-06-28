Methuen’s Independence Day Fireworks Celebration Set for Saturday, July 8

Methuen’s Independence Day Fireworks Celebration takes place a week from Saturday with three live bands, dozens of games, 360 Video Booth, playful characters, food trucks and face paintings.

The celebration takes place w Saturday, July 8, from 5:30-10 p.m., at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised the Route 213 exit and on ramp, to and from Pleasant Valley Street, behind The Loop, will be closed from noon to midnight. Parking is allowed and encouraged in both directions along Pleasant Valley Street, between Pleasant and Milk Streets.

Limited handicap parking at the Loop is available in front of One Stop liquor store, accessed via the main entrance.

All others are advised to seek alternate routes if not attending the event.

A rain date is set for Saturday, July 15.

