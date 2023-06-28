Campaign Notebook: LePage, Basiliere Plan City Council Campaign Launches Tonight

Two Haverhill City Council candidates—one at-large and one for Ward 1—plan campaign kickoff events tonight in downtown Haverhill.

Colin F. LePage, who is running for one of four at-large City Council seats, formally launches his candidacy during a reception, from 6-8 p.m., at Hans Garden, 114 Washington St., Haverhill. There will be light refreshments and a cash bar. Suggested donations range from $50 to $1,000, but not required to attend. Checks may be made out to Friends of Colin LePage Committee or online here.

Ward 1 candidate Ralph T. Basiliere is offering refreshments and greeting residents from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St. A donation is not required to attend, but suggested contributions range from $25 to $1,000. Checks may be made out to the Basiliere Committee or online here.

For the first time, the City Council expands to 11 members with seven city councilors elected by ward with four others elected at-large. There are candidates for every seat, but seats in Wards 3 and 7 are uncontested.

The School Committee likewise will have seven ward members, three citywide representatives and the mayor as tiebreaker. There are no candidates at all yet for Wards 1 and 3, and candidates are running unopposed so far in Wards 2 and 7. There will be no election of at-large School Committee members this year as those elected to four-year terms in 2021— Paul A. Magliocchetti, Maura L. Ryan-Ciardiello and Richard J. Rosa—are permitted to complete their terms of office at large.

Other considering elected office have until Friday, July 21 to take out papers. Candidates for city office have until Tuesday, July 25, to return nomination papers with at least 50 valid signatures for those running for mayor or city councilors at large or at least 25 valid signatures for ward councilor or School Committee member to the city’s Board of Registrars of Voters.

Haverhill’s preliminary election, if needed, takes place Tuesday, Sept. 12, while the final election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Campaign (Names are listed alphabetically under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Campanile, Debra Cooper, Guy E. Eleftheriou, George Slavit, Timothy Wood, Scott W. Jr. City Council-At Large Jordan, Timothy J. LePage, Colin F. Michitson, John A. Simmons, Fred A. Sullivan, Thomas J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander City Council Ward 2 Costa, Stephen J. Garcia-King, Carmen Hobbs Everett, Katrina City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan City Council Ward 4 Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. Lambert, Craig City Council Ward 5 Morales, Michael Toohey, Shaun P. City Council Ward 6 Aguilo, Oliver McGonagle, Michael S. City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 School Committee Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni School Committee Ward 3 School Committee Ward 4 Simmons, Fred A. Thomas, Courtney School Committee Ward 5 Hickey, Lynette Story, Jill School Committee Ward 6 Collins, Yonnie Pfeil, Chad School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas * No election in 2023

