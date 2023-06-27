Bioversity Center Emerges as Part of Lupoli’s Downtown Haverhill Redevelopment Plan

A “bioversity life sciences training center” could become part of developer Salvatore N. Lupoli’s downtown Haverhill redevelopment plans.

Haverhill City Council Vice President John A. Michitson plans to address the Haverhill City Council tonight on progress stemming from the recent Summit on Smart Manufacturing Resiliency. He said a host of industry and government leaders committed to “help establish the new Hub and model factory of the future by connecting the right partners and applying their resources and capabilities.”

One of those stepping up was Lupoli, who won the rights to redevelop five acres of city-owned downtown Haverhill for his “District Square.” The estimated $180 million project involves a mixture of housing and commercial uses in and around the site of the existing Herbert H. Goecke Memorial Parking Deck on Merrimack Street.

Michitson told WHAV Lupoli offered 4,000 square feet of free space to house the Bioversity life sciences training center. The plan emerged after MassBio CEO Kendalle Burlin O’Connell, a Haverhill resident, said “Haverhill, with its Platinum Bio-Ready Rating and many attributes, is well-positioned for life sciences growth in bio-manufacturing and workforce training, including the possible location of a new Bioversity life sciences training center for High School graduates in Haverhill.”

The first Bioversity Center just opened in Dorchester.

Besides Burlin O’Connell, Michitson said, Haverhill’s plan to develop a smart manufacturing tech hub with a model smart factory was endorsed by state Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao, Congresswoman Lori Trahan and UMass Lowell Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation Anne Maglia.

Michitson added MassBio was asked to provide the process to apply for hosting a Bioversity Center. The Haverhill Tech Hub will span new space in the Ward Hill Business Park, a future advanced manufacturing business park at the former Dutton Airport and the new Merrimack Street development, among other sites.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...