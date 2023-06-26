Officials Identify 31-Year-Old Haverhill Man as Sunday’s Merrimack River Drowning Victim

A 31-year-old Haverhill man was identified Monday as the victim of Sunday’s drowning in the Merrimack River.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said Michael Ventura was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said Ventura, of Apple Street, had been fishing from a canoe in the vicinity of the William H. Moody School, off 44 Margin St., Haverhill. Ventura fell into the Merrimack River roughly 75 feet from shore about 4:45 p.m. Sunday. State Police initially described the boat as a kayak.

Witnesses were unable to reach Ventura and alerted first responders. Haverhill firefighters, initially from the High Street station because of its close proximity and equipment, were dispatched. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV Sunday they were followed by the launch of the department’s inflatable boat from Water Street, the harbormaster in his vessel, Haverhill Police, Massachusetts State Police dive team and state Environmental Police. O’Brien said heavy overgrowth and a steep embankment along Margin Street proved troublesome with a firefighter breaking an ankle.

A Haverhill firefighter was able to locate Ventura about 75 feet from where he entered the river.

The incident remains under investigation by the Haverhill Police Department and members of the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit, but foul play is not suspected.

