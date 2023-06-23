Plans Call for Haverhill’s Plug Pond to Open Saturday; Crews Hope to Wrap Up Electrical Work

The beach at Haverhill’s Lake Saltonstall, popularly known as Plug Pond, is scheduled to open this weekend for the season.

Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette said workers plan to install an electrical transformer today, completing the last phase of burying all overhead wires at the park. Ouellette said the electrical project is part of $600,000 in renovations at the recreation area. The COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain issues slowed progress on the last phase.

In a worst case, he explained, the city may need to place portable restrooms since a lack of electricity would make the bath house too dark to use.

Plans call for the recreation area to be open Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. The park is located off Mill Street, behind Haverhill’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park. Typically, once opening, swimming is allowed seven-days-a-week through August, from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Besides burying exposed power lines, upgrades include installation of a new playground, shoreline restoration, reduction in unused paved areas, improved pathways and relocation of an existing fence. The more than 160-acre area blends into Winnekenni Park with more than a mile of trail connecting with the Winnekenni trail system.

Water at the pond is tested weekly and, Ouellette reports, the first test results came in excellent.

