Tickets to the The Longest Table in Downtown Haverhill Go on Sale Monday; Menus Available Friday

Tickets for L’Arche Boston North’s “The Longest Table” become available Monday morning with a sneak preview of this year’s expansive menu coming tomorrow.

The fourth annual Longest Table takes place Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6-10 p.m., under the stars along the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk in downtown Haverhill. The night includes live music, dancing and dinner served by some of Haverhill’s premier restaurants.

The event, sponsored by Haverhill Bank, is for adults ages 21 and up.

L’Arche Boston North is a local nonprofit that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, envisioning and inspiring an inclusive world that celebrates the gifts of all people.

