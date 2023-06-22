Team Haverhill’s Clean & Green Seeks Volunteers for Tuesday Cleanup Effort

Team Haverhill’s Clean & Green Haverhill Neighborhoods converges on the lower Acre Tuesday night and is looking for volunteers to help.

The group meets Tuesday, June 27, from 6-7:30 p.m., starting at the corner of Emerson Street and Bailey Boulevard, across from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill. Crews are planning to work up Emerson and the adjoining side streets towards Winter Street.

With ward-based elections happening later this year, Team Haverhill’s Clean & Green Haverhill Neighborhoods is partnering with friends and organizations across the city to hold clean-up events in all seven wards. Organizer Bill Taylor says clean-ups “highlight the unpleasant reality that litter and dumping are serious problems in every part of Haverhill and require citywide responses.”

Team Haverhill will provide supplies, but asks volunteers to bring gloves and trash pickers, if they have them.

